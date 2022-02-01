Elijah Brooks breaks Topeka West’s career scoring record

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Elijah Brooks has been in the zone.

“Oh, I definitely try for it,” Elijah Brooks, Topeka West senior guard, said. “You know I always think that I can be the best.”

5 straight 30 point performances.

“I’ve just got to go out there and show it,” Brooks said. “You know, prove everybody wrong.”

43 points. A new Topeka West single game record.

“You hope that other people want to be like Elijah,” Rick Bloomquist, Topeka West head basketball coach, said. “Doesn’t sound quite as fun as ‘Be Like Mike.’ But, be like Elijah and that makes coaching a lot easier.”

And on Friday, January 28th, 2022, Brooks broke another record. Topeka West’s all-time career points mark.

“The students had it on like a board and they were counting down for me,” Brooks said. “It’s good to always know I’ll be a part of T-West history. And stuff like that.”

“I’ve got a lot of people around me just telling me. So it constantly puts a smile on my face that I really did that and I think about it as like it’s surreal to be honest.”

Rewriting the record books is the product of years of work.

“You’re just proud of the kid. He’s like a son,” Bloomquist said. “And everybody understands Elijah’s It-Factor.”

Elijah’s name dominates the Chargers all-time marks. He honors the Brooks family with his play.

“It’s good for my family. They’ve always been supporting me,” Brooks said. “I really don’t like letting them down. It’s kind of emotional at the same time. They always represent. So, I’ll represent them the best way I can.”

