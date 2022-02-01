Crews extinguish small grass fire near Topeka Goodyear plant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Fire crews made quick work of a grass fire near the Goodyear plant in North Topeka.

Firefighters responded around 5 p.m. Monday to the fire on the north side of Hwy. 24, just east of Goodyear. Several acres were scorched by flames.

Crews quickly put it out. Fire officials at the scene did not know how it started. However, they say it is a reminder to be cautious in light of the dry weather the area has had recently.

