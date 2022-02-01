Breastfeeding Kansans take aim at COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in new campaign

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A coalition of breastfeeding Kansans will take aim at COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the breastfeeding community through a new campaign funded by a KDHE grant.

The Kansas Breastfeeding Coalition says it has been awarded a grant through the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s Increase the Reach Grant Program.

The money will be used to launch the KBC’s “Protect Yourself, Protect Your Baby” campaign.

According to the KBC, the grant money is meant to help increase confidence in the COVID-19 vaccines among breastfeeding Kansas parents.

KBC said breastfeeding truly is life-saving, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. When a breastfeeding parent gets vaccinated against COVID, it said not only do they gain virus protection, but the child does as well through the breast milk.

The dual generational protection is at the core of the “Protect Yourself, Protect Your Baby” campaign.

KBC said the campaign is meant to increase vaccine confidence through education, outreach and partnerships. The strategic deployment will include an educational and community outreach campaign created in collaboration with Black, Indigenous and Latina breastfeeding moms who overcame their own vaccine hesitancy.

The Coalition will also host local community events throughout the state to provide parents with the chance to have honest, open, and non-judgmental conversations with trusted health care providers.

“Being a mother, especially a breastfeeding mother, can put you in a vulnerable state of mind while trying to make the best decisions for both you and your baby,” said Stephanne Rupnicki, Chair of the KBC Board of Directors. “This campaign will allow the KBC to expand our work to provide accurate information about the COVID vaccine to breastfeeding parents so they can make the best decisions for their family.”

KBC said the campaign will be led by recognized Black Wichita community leader Joyea Marshall-Crowley, who founded the Wichita-Area Breastfeeding Coalition. She will bring her personal breastfeeding experience to the campaign, along with her considerable education, project management and communication skills.

Marshall-Crowley has been described as an influential leader with significant reach on social media. KBC said her experience and expertise will be crucial to the campaign’s success as she strengthens community connections and empowers families through shared leadership.

