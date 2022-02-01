Advertisement

American Red Cross gives tips for staying safe in the cold weather

(wkyt)
By Isaac French
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A significant amount of winter weather is expected to hit the area.

Before going outside to use snow blowers and shovels, the American Red Cross wants you to know a few tips that could save your life.

The American Red Cross says before you go out, make sure to bundle up.

“Its very important to dress in layers when you go outside,” said Linda Medford with The American Red Cross. “You want to make sure you’re wearing your hat and your gloves, something that will cover your ears, and its very difficult to breathe that cold air in so you want to make sure your covering your mouth with a scarf.”

Doing physical work outdoors in freezing temperatures can lead to overexertion, so they recommend giving yourself small breaks.

“Sometimes we don’t realize how cold we are because we are shaking and shivering so much,” said Medford. “Go inside and warm up get your body back to normal temperature, so you can go back outside for another extended period of time.”

Most importantly, they say to watch yourself for hypothermia and frostbite.

“There’s a waxy discoloration to your skin, you start having numbness in your fingers and your toes, you want to watch for that,” said Medford. “You can go outside and get warm, put your hands in warm water, your feet in warm water, that will help warm your body.”

You can click here for more tips from The American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Monday afternoon update: widespread snowfall is expected across the WIBW viewing area.
Monday night forecast: Heavy snow Tuesday night and Wednesday
Miss USA Cheslie Kryst attends the world premiere of "Like a Boss" at the SVA Theatre on...
Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center
FILE
Kansas man charged with threatening Biden
The Topeka Fire Department responded to a house fire located at 1908 SW Central Park Ave., just...
House Fire Intentionally Set in Topeka

Latest News

13 NEWS at 10 p.m.
Topeka hospitals increasing available beds, thanks to employees’ extra work
Topeka Fire crews respond to a grass fire Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, along Hwy. 24.
Crews extinguish small grass fire near Topeka Goodyear plant
Tami Rossillon, PACE nurse with Midland Care.
Salute Our Heroes: Midland Care Nurse saves woman, dog who fell into ice at Lake Shawnee