American Red Cross gives tips for staying safe in the cold weather

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A significant amount of winter weather is expected to hit the area.

Before going outside to use snow blowers and shovels, the American Red Cross wants you to know a few tips that could save your life.

The American Red Cross says before you go out, make sure to bundle up.

“Its very important to dress in layers when you go outside,” said Linda Medford with The American Red Cross. “You want to make sure you’re wearing your hat and your gloves, something that will cover your ears, and its very difficult to breathe that cold air in so you want to make sure your covering your mouth with a scarf.”

Doing physical work outdoors in freezing temperatures can lead to overexertion, so they recommend giving yourself small breaks.

“Sometimes we don’t realize how cold we are because we are shaking and shivering so much,” said Medford. “Go inside and warm up get your body back to normal temperature, so you can go back outside for another extended period of time.”

Most importantly, they say to watch yourself for hypothermia and frostbite.

“There’s a waxy discoloration to your skin, you start having numbness in your fingers and your toes, you want to watch for that,” said Medford. “You can go outside and get warm, put your hands in warm water, your feet in warm water, that will help warm your body.”

You can click here for more tips from The American Red Cross.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.