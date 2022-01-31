Shawnee Co. hits an unemployment milestone, GTP shares business plans to build momentum

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While many areas across the country struggled with pandemic-induced unemployment, the Shawnee County area saw some improvement.

The past year ended on a high note for the Topeka area’s workforce.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics -- shows Shawnee County saw a 30-year low for unemployment with 2 points three percent of residents out of work in December 2021.

Greater Topeka Partnership CEO Matt Pivarnik admits he was a bit surprised by the results, “part of it is just our own culture of negativity in the community,” he said.

“So many people automatically when they think about Topeka, they think about poverty, crime and those things just aren’t true and it’s things we thought about for 30, 40, 50 years, maybe 10 or 15 years ago,” Pivarknik continued. “Some of those things may have been true so just to see the remarkable increase just caught me a bit by surprise but in a positive way.”

Pivarnik says he was shocked about the timing, “people are probably surprised,” he said. “We’re 2.3 percent unemployment everyone that was made unemployed by the pandemic is back to work.”

Now, he says the focus is all about building Topeka’s future workforce, “we talk about importing products but right now what we’re missing is human beings,” he said. “So we have to have talent moving here which is why we work so hard to create a quality place and a good quality of life that makes people want to move here,” he added.

Pivarnik says this is the time to stay motivated with improvements across the city, “poverty’s down, a lag measure is that our crime is down, things are looking up in the community and so all of a sudden we’re this place where everything is going right now,” he said. “We have so much going right now that if we become complacent we might just lose it all, so let’s just not be complacent.”

GTP estimates there are about 6,000 job openings in the capital city.

