Seaman cousins Camden Barta and Casen Stallbaumer sign to play football at Emporia State

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman cousins Camden Barta and Casen Stallbaumer signed on the dotted line to play football at Emporia State.

The two sat surrounded by family and loved ones as they put pen to paper. On their minds was a family member that couldn’t be there.

Dick Barta is Casen’s grandfather and Camden’s great uncle. The former Shawnee County Sherriff passed away in December 2020 after battle COVID-19 and cancer. The two cousins played in honor of Barta, who was their biggest fan.

“It means everything to me,” Camden Barta said. “He did so much for us and we thought it would be the right thing to do to honor him at this place because neither of us would be here without him and I know he would want to be here, but he’s got the best seat in the house.”

“It means a lot knowing that he’s happy up there and I know he supports my decision,” Casen Stallbaumer said. “He’s real proud of me and It’s just nice playing for him all season. He’s not here in person to see it, but I know he’s up there watching and I know we’re going to make him proud.”

The two were vital cogs in helping the Vikings previous 6-4 season. Barta played quarterback and threw for 2,219 yards and 23 touchdowns. Stallbaumer was the teams leading receiver with 58 catches for 759 yards and 5 touchdown catches.

At Emporia State, Barta says the coaching staff has told him he might play linebacker. Barta has experience on the other side of the ball. He played safety for the Vikings. Stallbaumer isn’t certain yet which position he’ll play with the Hornets. It’ll be on either offense or defense.

