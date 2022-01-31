Advertisement

Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center

Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.
Madison Cramer, 13, was reported missing from her Clay Center home on Saturday, January 29, 2022.(Submitted)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are asking for help locating 13-year-old Madison Cramer.

Cramer was reported missing on Saturday, January 29.

She is 5′5″ tall, weighs approximately 120 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes.

Officials say she may have been spotted around 9 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan.

If you know of Cramer’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Clay Center Police Dept. at (785) 632-2121 or dial 911.

