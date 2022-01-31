Police searching for missing teen from Clay Center

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are asking for help locating 13-year-old Madison Cramer.

Cramer was reported missing on Saturday, January 29.

She is 5′5″ tall, weighs approximately 120 lbs., and has brown hair and eyes.

Officials say she may have been spotted around 9 p.m. Saturday in Manhattan.

If you know of Cramer’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Clay Center Police Dept. at (785) 632-2121 or dial 911.

