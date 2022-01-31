Monday forecast: Mild today, snow storm on Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoy today because we continue to keep an eye on a winter storm by mid-week not only bringing us potentially significant snowfall totals but also frigid temperatures.

There remains uncertainty on specific snowfall totals as this system has shifted back north compered to yesterday’s models so the forecast is by no means set in stone. There is fairly high confidence that at least 3″ will fall southeast of the turnpike and there could even be a 6-10′' band. If you’re along the Nebraska border, chances of getting more than 3″ are slim and there’s a chance you don’t even get 1″. As of now the good news is any rain we get tomorrow into tomorrow evening will quickly change over to snow. There will be minimal time for sleet or freezing rain to bring ice accumulation to the area so that is not something to worry about.

Regardless of the amount of snow, the cold weather moves in. Highs in the teens and 20s are likely Wednesday through Friday with wind chills in the single digits both above and below zero. The only question is how much it warms back up especially this weekend and this will depend on how much snow will fall.

Normal High: 42/Normal Low: 21 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the low-mid 60s. WInds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 30s to low 40s. Winds S/W 5-10, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Light rain showers are possible early in the morning then again late in the afternoon mainly south of I-70. Highs in the upper 40s-low 50s possibly falling more in the low-mid 40s by 5pm depending on the speed of the cold front. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Once we drop below freezing Tuesday night we don’t get back above freezing until Saturday afternoon at the earliest. Any rain/snow mix late Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening will eventually change over to snow Tuesday night with snow likely through Thursday morning. Most of the snow will likely be done by sunrise Thursday but we’ll continue to fine-tune the timing as we get closer.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with sun returning by Friday and continuing into the weekend where highs warm back up in the 30s.

Taking Action:

Enjoy today’s mild weather, it’s going to be the warmest day for a while. There is an elevated fire danger threat so use caution. Any precipitation during the day tomorrow will likely be light, as rain and south of I-70. Rain/snow mix quickly transitions to snow Tuesday night and continues through Thursday morning. Roads will be hazardous during this time. Models continue to alter the track of the storm system which could significantly change snowfall totals with this storm system so expect changes to the snowfall forecast later today into tomorrow and even Wednesday morning. This is the reality of snowfall forecasting that fine-tuning continues even as the storm is on top of us.

Those in the watch of a high likelihood of getting at least 3" of snow. Some spots could even get 6-10". (WIBW)

This will change as we get closer to the day of the storm (Wednesday). Keep checking back for updates (WIBW)

