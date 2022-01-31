Advertisement

KDHE to open indoor COVID testing sites to limit weather-related closures

(File)
(File)(KXII)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment will open five new COVID testing sites in order to avoid weather-related shutdowns. They will also be shutting down locations in Topeka, Lawrence and Manhattan.

In a news release sent to the media Monday, KDHE announced the following new testing sites:

Open now:

  • Finney County Fairgrounds in Garden City, 409 Lake Ave, Garden City, KS 67846 Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Open on 2/1:

  • Clint Bowyer Community Center in Emporia, 2700 W US Hwy 50, Emporia, KS 66801 Hours: Monday - Saturday, 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Southwest Publishing in Topeka, 4000 SE Adams Street Suite 2, Topeka, KS 66609 Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Open on 2/2:

  • Anderson Ave & Seth Child Road in Manhattan, 3019 Anderson Ave, Manhattan, KS 66503 Hours: Monday - Friday 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Former Payless in Lawrence, 1540 Wakarusa Drive, Lawrence, KS 66047 Hours: Monday - Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

KDHE also announced the closure of three of the state’s testing locations:

  • Closing 2/1 - Walmart California Avenue in Topeka, 2630 SE California Ave, Topeka, KS 66605
  • Closing 2/2 - Manhattan Town Center in Manhattan, 100 Manhattan Town Center, Manhattan, KS 66502
  • Closing 2/2 - Walmart Iowa Street in Lawrence, 3300 Iowa Street, Lawrence, KS 66046
