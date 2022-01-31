Advertisement

Georgia DA investigating Trump asks FBI for security help

During a rally in Texas, Trump said if he runs again for president and wins, he will treat “those people from Jan. 6th fairly.” (POOL via CNN)
By KATE BRUMBACK
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 8:44 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor who’s investigating whether Donald Trump and others broke the law by trying to pressure Georgia officials to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential election victory is asking the FBI for security help after the former president railed against prosecutors investigating him.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Sunday wrote a letter to the FBI office in Atlanta asking for a risk assessment of the county courthouse and government center. She also asked the FBI to provide protective resources, “to include intelligence and federal agents.”

Willis last year opened an investigation into any potential attempts to improperly influence the 2020 general election in Georgia by Trump and his associates. A special grand jury is set to be seated May 2 to aid in that investigation.

She noted in her letter that during a weekend rally, Trump lashed out at prosecutors looking into his actions, calling them “vicious, horrible people.”

“If these radical, vicious, racist prosecutors do anything wrong or illegal, I hope we are going to have in this country the biggest protest we have ever had in Washington, D.C, in New York, in Atlanta and elsewhere,” Trump said during the Saturday night rally in Texas.

The rhetoric is especially alarming, Willis wrote, in light of statements Trump made at the same event regarding the possibility of pardons for people who stormed the Capitol in an effort to block the certification of Biden’s win.

“We must work together to keep the public safe and ensure that we do not have a tragedy in Atlanta similar to what happened at the United State’s Capitol on January 6, 2021,” Willis wrote.

The former president faces an increasingly dire legal situation. (Source: CNN/POOL/THE MANHATTAN DA/ABC/THE VIEW/MSNBC/GETTY IMAGES/HOUSE TV)

