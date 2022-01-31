Former Kansas woman with ISIS ties makes first court appearance

ALEXANDRIA, VA (CBS) - Allison Elizabeth Fluke-Ekren, charged with providing material support to ISIS, made her initial appearance before Magistrate Judge Ivan Davis Monday afternoon in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Fluke-Kren, originally from Kansas, is accused of traveling to Syria to commit and support the activities of ISIS. Specifically, investigators allege she attempted to plan an attack on an American college and trained “women on the use of automatic firing AK-47 assault rifles, grenades, and suicide belts.”

Court documents also say Ekren trained children.

Feds Say: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants.

A detention hearing is set for Thursday at 2 p.m. to decide whether the defendant should be detained pending trial.

She will remain in jail until at least Thursday

.Notably, in court today, prosecutors said they had spoken with Ekren’s family who live in the US and say they do not want her contacting the from jail.

The prosecutors asked that the judge order her not to contact her mother, father, stepmother, and 2 adult children.

Magistrate Judge Davis questioned how that could be enforced and ultimately decided to inform Ekren that her actions will be taken into account during Thursday’s detention hearing, implying that would act as enough of a deterrent.

Ekren spoke briefly in court, acknowledging she understood the various statements of the court. She also explained that she had no assets and potentially a bank account with an unknown amount of funds.

She faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.