Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu: “I leave with a grateful heart”

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Tyrann Mathieu’s future in Kansas City remains uncertain.

One day after the Chiefs fell in overtime to the Bengals in the AFC Championship, the Chiefs safety responded to a tweet Monday leaving questions about his departure.

“Lot to be proud of over the past 3 years. I’m thankful and grateful,” he wrote. “I leave with a grateful heart having got the chance to play for all you good people!”

Will you always remember you & many more good people! Lot to be proud of over the past 3 years. I’m thankful and grateful. I leave with a grateful heart having got the chance to play for all you good people! Thanks 🙏🏼 — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) January 31, 2022

Mathieu is an unrestricted free agent entering the offseason. Though the Chiefs and Mathieu have expressed mutual interest to keep the Honey Badger in KC several times over the last year, the two parties have yet to agree to a contract extension.

He was asked about his future with the team after Sunday’s loss.

“I hope so,” Mathieu said. “Ever since I came here, I just try to be the right kind of teammate. I try to play my part. It’s always that feeling that you could make more plays for your team but I’m hoping it works out. I don’t have any control over that. I feel like everything that is within my control, I tried my best to handle it and do it with a smile. I love this team. I love this locker room. There are a lot of coaches I have great relationships with. I am hoping.”

Left tackle Orlando Brown’s contract is also up.

Head coach Andy Reid addressed plans for both players at a Monday press conference.

“I think you step back here, and we love those guys,” Reid said. “So, you step back, and you’ve got to look at the big picture of things and how that goes, but I’m not saying that. I just haven’t got to that point. We’re fresh out of this, and that’s Brett [Veach] doing his deal, but I haven’t sat down with him and gone over anything. We just got done with this thing.”

