Chiefs fans grieve after AFC Conference Championship loss

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A week after one of the greatest games in the history of the NFL, the Chiefs’ playoff magic ran out. They fell 27-24 to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Conference Championship game.

Meaning Kansas City won’t be getting to a third straight Super Bowl. As fans were leaving Arrowhead Stadium, there was a mix of bitter defeat and hoping looking towards the future.

It started with loud optimism. Chiefs fans packed the stadium and made their voices heard.

And the night ended with the sound of traffic leaving Arrowhead.

“Hats off to the Bengals,” Rod Stewart, Chiefs fan from Topeka, Kansas, said. “It was a good game.”

“It’s a heartbreaker,” Trish Carroll, Chiefs fan from Columbus, Kansas, said. “To work so hard this season and to have to go home like this. But, we’ll be back next year.”

Still, in the face of defeat, the Kingdom supports their Chiefs.

“I’m not worried about this team,” Dylan Fletcher, “Chiefs fan from Springfield, Missouri, said. “15, 87 and 10, I mean you can’t beat that. I mean, we’ve dreamt of it. We got it. And we have it right now. We got a couple more chances at it so we’re not worried about it. We lived through the dark days. So, it hurts right now, but we’ll be fine.”

And looks forward to a bright future.

“For four championship games in a row, you can not complain about this,” Stewart said. “We’ll be back next year. And we’ll get it done again.”

“They’ve got it, the spirit, they’ve got the drive, they’ve got the desire,” Carroll said. “They can do it.”

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

