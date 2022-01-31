‘Notable’ earthquake strikes Oklahoma, felt in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a “notable” earthquake struck near Medford, Oklahoma, Monday morning, about 10 miles from the Kansas border.
Measuring 4.5 in magnitude, such quakes are considered light but could result in the minor breakage of objects, per the Richter scale.
People reported feeling the rumbling around 11:10 a.m. in parts of south-central Kansas, including Wichita. The quake was also felt as far south and east as Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Chief Meteorologist for KLKN-TV, John Dissauer, said the earthquake was even detected on a seismograph in Bloomington, Indiana.
We could feel it here at the KWCH-12 station. Let the USGS know if you felt it by clicking the button below.
