‘Notable’ earthquake strikes Oklahoma, felt in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The U.S. Geological Survey said a “notable” earthquake struck near Medford, Oklahoma, Monday morning, about 10 miles from the Kansas border.

Measuring 4.5 in magnitude, such quakes are considered light but could result in the minor breakage of objects, per the Richter scale.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 4.5 - 7 km NW of Medford, Oklahoma https://t.co/0jScsrLi0U — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 31, 2022

People reported feeling the rumbling around 11:10 a.m. in parts of south-central Kansas, including Wichita. The quake was also felt as far south and east as Oklahoma City and Tulsa. Chief Meteorologist for KLKN-TV, John Dissauer, said the earthquake was even detected on a seismograph in Bloomington, Indiana.

Today’s Oklahoma #earthquake was also detected in Indiana. This is the view of a seismograph in Bloomington, IN. #INwx pic.twitter.com/wmcOqaN2MV — John Dissauer (@johndissauer) January 31, 2022

We could feel it here at the KWCH-12 station.

