2 ex-Leavenworth prison guards plead guilty to smuggling

This Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photos shows a look down Highway Terrace in Leavenworth, Kan., at...
This Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 photos shows a look down Highway Terrace in Leavenworth, Kan., at the main gate of the Leavenworth Detention Center of Corrections Corporation of America. Defense attorneys who represent inmates at a privately run federal prison in Kansas were livid after learning that their meetings with clients had been recorded on video.(AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Two former correctional officers at the Leavenworth Detention Center have pleaded guilty to conspiring to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the privately run federal prison.

The Kansas City Star reports that 28-year-old Willie Golden, of Overland Park, and 36-year-old Janna Grier, of Horton, entered the pleas last week.

Prosecutors said prisoners used an online app to pay bribes to corrections officers to smuggle in tobacco, marijuana and cell phones to prisoners from April through November 2020.

During his time as a correctional officer, Golden allegedly received $7,370 for smuggling contraband, according to court documents.

In a plea agreement, Grier admitted to smuggling tobacco and what she later learned was synthetic cannabinoids into the detention center.

Golden is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17 and Grier on April 28. Both face up to five years in prison.

In a separate criminal indictment, two other former corrections officers — 29-year-old Cheyonte Harris, of Raytown, and 25-year-old Jacqueline Sifuentes, of Laredo, Texas — were charged with smuggling contraband into the prison.

The prison has recently come under scrutiny for the violence that has unfolded inside.

