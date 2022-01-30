Unusually warm Monday followed by dangerous cold and snow Tuesday night

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Coming home from your Chiefs party actually won’t be all that cold. Upper 30s are expected this evening with low 30s and upper 20s expected for our overnight lows tonight. Therefore, since we start the day warm on Monday, we will end the day really warm Monday afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High sin the low 60s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s Monday afternoon under mostly sunny skies with breezy winds from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 mph possible. We stay warm Monday night only dropping to near 40º and we start from a good place on Tuesday before a cold front blows through mid morning. Our temperatures will only fall form there.

Rain is likely initially early Tuesday afternoon before we do make a full transition to snow before midnight. Snow will be heaviest along and south of I-70 in East Kansas while North-Central Kansas will end up with much less accumulation. As of this afternoon, the latest trends continue to show a heavy band of snowfall from Wichita to Kansas City and everywhere in between. Snowfall amounts here could be higher than 6″. It is also becoming more certain that the cutoff between the heavy snow and light snow will be sharp as amounts will quickly lower moving towards northern Kansas.

The snow ends by Wednesday night with extreme cold temperatures staying around for a few days. This next stretch of below freezing temperatures could last from Tuesday night to Saturday afternoon. Temperatures on both Wednesday and Thursday morning will be near or just below zero degrees. Wind chills during these times will easily be 10 to 15 degrees below zero and in the single digits near zero degrees on Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Taking Action:

