Topeka stores see high demand for Chiefs gear ahead of AFC Championship game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After an unforgettable win by the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Topeka fans have been flocking to area stores to get their hands on the latest gear.

“We’ve been seeing a lot more foot traffic, a lot more people asking for jerseys, Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes jerseys,” said Joseph Uttinger, Operations Manager at Topeka Academy Sports and Outdoors.

“It’s definitely picked up a lot, usually on weekends its much busier than on weekdays but I’d say we’ve been pretty consistently busy,” said Katie Borough, a sales associate at Kansas Sampler.

As fans pile in to get their hands on the latest gear, area stores are loving the Chief’s spirit.

“We’re pretty hyped up, we’re definitely excited here, and then obviously we get some gear too,” said Borough.

“It’s been great, Academy Sports and Outdoors is so excited when the Chiefs win, we’re excited for the fans, we’re excited to get them in here, and excited to have them buy our merchandise,” said Uttinger.

If the Chiefs take home another AFC Championship title, Academy Sports is ready for fans looking to take home AFC Championship gear.

“We have been receiving AFC Championship merchandise,” said Uttinger. “When the chiefs win, we’ll get some tables set up out front, we’ll have a lot of people come in to man it and everything will go real smooth.”

Joseph Uttinger says if the Chief’s win tomorrow, the store will temporarily close and give staff enough time to set up the tables and merchandise before re-opening.

However, Kansas Sampler won’t have AFC Championship gear until later in the week, but once they get it, they promise there will be plenty of it.

If the Chiefs win, Rally House says AFC Championship gear will be available at their Kansas City locations.

The AFC Championship game airs Sunday at 2 P.M. on WIBW Channel 13.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.