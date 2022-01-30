Sunday forecast: Great day for a Chiefs victory with colder weather on its way

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Go Chiefs! Today will be nice with temperatures slightly cooler than yesterday with highs near 50 degrees. Expect mid 40s in the Kansas City area today and mid 50s in Central Kansas. Winds will be light through the day under sunny skies.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds becoming S around 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High sin the low 60s. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

Monday will be very nice with temperatures in the 60s Monday afternoon. Winds will be alittle breezy from the southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 20 mph. We stay “warm” Monday night only dropping to the mid to upper 30s for lows. Tuesday starts out nice with temperatures likely only reaching the mid 40s before a cold front starts sending temperatures the opposite direction.

Rain is likely initially on Tuesday afternoon before we do make a full transition to snow. The latest data has continued to push the heaviest snowfall amounts in southeast Kansas and Oklahoma with parts of Northeast Kansas still seeing some snow accumulations. Parts of northern Kansas closer to the Nebraska state line will see the least amounts of snow while places farther south and east are likely going to see the most snowfall amounts. The heaviest snowfall totals as of this morning could be higher than 6″ in Southeast Kansas. Lower amounts are expected farther north, but this could still turn out to be a significant winter weather event for us.

The snow comes to an end Wednesday night with everyone feeling the cold air. Temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the single digits and only warm to the teens for highs on Thursday before falling below zero Thursday night. Wind chills will be at dangerous levels during this time with value likely 10 to 15 degrees below zero in the mornings and in the single digits during the day time.

Find time to enjoy today and Monday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Weather during the Chiefs game looks great for January. 40s through the day cooling to the 30s Sunday evening. Sunny skies all around. The latest data indicates that the heaviest snow track will be in Southeast Kansas, however this could still be a significant winter weather event for areas along and south of I-70. Less impacts are expected currently for areas farther north. Continue to check for updates in the forecast leading up to Tuesday’s winter weather. The extreme cold air is also something certain. Wind chills may fall as low as 20 degrees below zero in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday mornings and be close to zero degrees during the afternoons. Be sure and bundle up and prepare as needed.

