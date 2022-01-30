Outgoing RCPD director reflects on time in office, interim director ready to take over

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - Early next week, Riley County Police Department will transition from retiring director Dennis Butler to interim director Kurt Moldrup.

Dennis Butler has served with three law enforcement agencies over the past four decades.

He started as a police officer in Alexandria, Virginia; became police chief in Ottawa, Kansas and for the past three years, filling the role of director for the Riley County Police Department.

“I just feel like I came to work, I did what I was supposed to do and as much as I could, to do well, and provide good service. I never really expected anything significant to happen in my career.” Riley County Police Department director Dennis P. Butler says.

Butler credits the length of his career to his supportive wife, children, family, and friends.

“I know I couldn’t have done it as long; I couldn’t have lasted as long; I don’t think I could’ve achieved what I did without them in my life and I’m very blessed by that.” Butler says.

Following Butler’s retirement, Assistant Director Kurt Moldrup will step in as interim director.

“To be able to lead this agency for a short time, is…is beyond amazing to me and a huge blessing.” Riley County Police Department assistant director Kurt Moldrup says.

Moldrup has served with RCPD for nearly 37 years, beginning as a Patrol officer in March 1985.

“When I got hired, I never anticipated something like this occurring, and even as I moved through the ranks, I was quite honestly somewhat surprised to become a captain and never saw Assistant Director coming or now an Interim Director to be a part of it.” Moldrup says.

Director Butler’s last day with RCPD is Monday, Jan. 31st. He and his wife plan to travel and explore national parks while visiting family and friends across the U.S.

Moldrup says he will not be pursuing the permanent director position. The Riley County Law Board will be conducting a search for a permanent director.

