Advertisement

No. 5 Kansas dominated at home 80-62 by No. 12 Kentucky

Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) is pressured by Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the...
Kansas guard Remy Martin (11) is pressured by Kentucky guard Sahvir Wheeler (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In a top 15 showdown, No. 5 Kansas was overpowered 80-62 against No. 12 Kentucky.

The Wildcats came out the gates dominating in the first half. Kentucky outscored KU in the paint by 10 points and out-rebounded the Jayhawks by 11 in the first half.

Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe combined to score 23 points, nearly outscoring the Jayhawks total first half point total (KU scored only 31 points in the first half.

Kansas trailed by 20 points at the half. It was the largest home halftime deficit for the Jayhawks in the past 25 seasons.

Kansas tried to surmount a comeback in the second half, but was never able to cut the lead down below double-digits and suffer a huge home loss.

Keion Brooks Jr. had a career-day, scoring 27 points and Oscar Tschiebwe was a force down low, scoring 17 points and hauling in 14 rebounds.

The 18-point loss is the second worst home loss for KU in the Bill Self era.

Kansas (17-3, 6-2 in Big 12) will next hit the road to play No. 23 Iowa State on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6:00 pm. The game is set to be shown on ESPN.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqie Spradling arrives with her legal team for a 2020 disciplinary hearing into alleged...
Former Shawnee Co. ADA facing disbarment
Brandon Corber, Justin Iott-Still, Raven Zimmerman
Three arrested in Topeka narcotics search
Hazel Casper, 85, was taken without authorization from a healthcare facility in Council Grove...
Iowa man detained after stepmother goes missing from Kansas nursing home
Evelyn, 3, has bee in the PICU for a month fighting COVID. The virus has caused permanent...
“We thought she was going to die:” Family shares 3-year-old’s fight against COVID
Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl after he shot her mother

Latest News

Kansas State head coach Bruce Weber directs his teammates from the sideline in the first half...
Ruffin leads Ole Miss to win over K-State in Challenge
FILE - Tom Brady, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (AP)
Tom Brady set to retire after 22 seasons
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tweets a photo of his celebration after the big win...
The story of ‘Stone Cold Julie’
Washburn Rural handed Derby their first loss of the season, winning 54-37.
KPZ (G): Washburn Rural 54, Derby 37