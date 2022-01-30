No. 5 Kansas dominated at home 80-62 by No. 12 Kentucky

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In a top 15 showdown, No. 5 Kansas was overpowered 80-62 against No. 12 Kentucky.

The Wildcats came out the gates dominating in the first half. Kentucky outscored KU in the paint by 10 points and out-rebounded the Jayhawks by 11 in the first half.

Keion Brooks Jr. and Oscar Tshiebwe combined to score 23 points, nearly outscoring the Jayhawks total first half point total (KU scored only 31 points in the first half.

Kansas trailed by 20 points at the half. It was the largest home halftime deficit for the Jayhawks in the past 25 seasons.

HALFTIME

No. 5 Kansas trails No. 12 Kentucky 51-31 heading into the locker room. Jayhawks getting dominated on all phases. #kubball pic.twitter.com/VBMacOZ2ST — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) January 30, 2022

Kansas tried to surmount a comeback in the second half, but was never able to cut the lead down below double-digits and suffer a huge home loss.

Keion Brooks Jr. had a career-day, scoring 27 points and Oscar Tschiebwe was a force down low, scoring 17 points and hauling in 14 rebounds.

The 18-point loss is the second worst home loss for KU in the Bill Self era.

Kansas (17-3, 6-2 in Big 12) will next hit the road to play No. 23 Iowa State on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6:00 pm. The game is set to be shown on ESPN.

