Kansas Crime Victims Receive Financial Support

Crime Tape.
Crime Tape.(Courtesy)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas crime victim compensation board has awarded financial assistance to 177 victims of violent crime at it’s January meeting.

Awards were made in 54 new cases and additional expenses were paid in 123 previous cases.

The awards totaled $218,195.23.

The program was established in 1978, to help victims of violent crimes pay for their unexpected expenses, such as medical treatment, mental health counseling, lost wages, and funeral expenses.

