Ichabods defeat No. 9 Central Oklahoma 96-86

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn took down 9th-ranked Central Oklahoma 96-86.

Jalen Lewis led the way for the Ichabods with 23 points. Michael Keegan scored 13 points to be the second leading scorer. Tyler Geiman chipped in 10 points and 8 assists.

Washburn (17-3, 12-2 in MIAA) will hit the road next to face off with Rogers State on Thursday, Feb. 3. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

