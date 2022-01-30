House Fire Intentionally Set in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a home on 1908 SW Central Park Ave., just after 11:00 p.m., Jan. 29th, on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the two story wood frame house.

an investigation found that the house was vacant at the time of the fire and that it was intentionally set. The blaze caused an estimated $22,000.00 in damages.

No working smoke detectors were found in the building.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.