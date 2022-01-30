Advertisement

House Fire Intentionally Set in Topeka

(Phil Anderson)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 7:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Fire Department responded to a home on 1908 SW Central Park Ave., just after 11:00 p.m., Jan. 29th, on reports of a fire.

When crews arrived they found smoke and flames coming from the two story wood frame house.

an investigation found that the house was vacant at the time of the fire and that it was intentionally set. The blaze caused an estimated $22,000.00 in damages.

No working smoke detectors were found in the building.

