Flint Hills Discovery Center celebrates Kansas’ 161st birthday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center celebrated the 161st anniversary of Kansas entering statehood.

Activities centered around the state symbols of Kansas, including a hands-on opportunity with the Flint Hills Discovery Center’s resident ornate box turtle, Tallulah.

A shell from an ornate box turtle, along with the hide of a bison were part of the hands-on display for Kansas Day.

Young visitors received a prize for completing a scavenger hunt to locate 8 of Kansas’ state symbols throughout the Discovery Center.

“It’s great that they can come in and learn a little bit more about their state, about the native fauna and flora that are around us and really good to learn about how exceptional everything around us really is.” Flint Hills Discovery Center Seasonal Educator Kodi Smith says.

The Flint Hills Discovery Center is open Sundays from 12pm to 5pm and Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm.

