Doebele sends it to overtime where Washburn beats Central Oklahoma 98-93

Macy Doebele sent the game to overtime. From there, Shae Sanchez and Aubree Dewey hit some huge shots to seal up the 98-93 OT win for the Ichabods.
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn trailed by two points with 3.1 seconds remaining in the contest. Macy Doebele was given a chance and put the ball through the net, tying the ball game and forcing overtime.

In overtime, the Ichabods found timely buckets from Shae Sanchez and Aubree Dewey to take the 98-93 win over Central Oklahoma.

Hunter Bentley led the way with 20 points for the ‘Bods. Doebele scored 18 points, primarily from the charity stripe where she sunk 10-12 free throws.

The Ichabods have now won four games in a row.

Washburn (9-9, 7-5 in MIAA) will next host Missouri Western on Tuesday, Feb. 1. Tip off is scheduled for 5:30 pm.

