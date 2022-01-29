Tom Brady set to retire after 22 seasons

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WIBW) - Sources at ESPN report Tom Brady is set to retire.

Senior NFL reporter for ESPN Adam Schefter says multiple sources have told him that Tom Brady is set to retire from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady played 22 seasons in the NFL, the majority of which was spent with the New England Patriots.

The quarterback played in 10 Super Bowl games, taking home the trophy in seven of them.

More coming on https://t.co/rDZaVFhcDQ.

