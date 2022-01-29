Advertisement

Tom Brady set to retire after 22 seasons

FILE - Tom Brady, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (AP)
FILE - Tom Brady, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (AP)(AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WIBW) - Sources at ESPN report Tom Brady is set to retire.

Senior NFL reporter for ESPN Adam Schefter says multiple sources have told him that Tom Brady is set to retire from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady played 22 seasons in the NFL, the majority of which was spent with the New England Patriots.

The quarterback played in 10 Super Bowl games, taking home the trophy in seven of them.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqie Spradling arrives with her legal team for a 2020 disciplinary hearing into alleged...
Former Shawnee Co. ADA facing disbarment
Brandon Corber, Justin Iott-Still, Raven Zimmerman
Three arrested in Topeka narcotics search
Evelyn, 3, has bee in the PICU for a month fighting COVID. The virus has caused permanent...
“We thought she was going to die:” Family shares 3-year-old’s fight against COVID
Hazel Casper, 85, was taken without authorization from a healthcare facility in Council Grove...
Iowa man detained after stepmother goes missing from Kansas nursing home
Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl after he shot her mother

Latest News

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tweets a photo of his celebration after the big win...
The story of ‘Stone Cold Julie’
Washburn Rural handed Derby their first loss of the season, winning 54-37.
KPZ (G): Washburn Rural 54, Derby 37
Washburn Rural handed Derby their first loss of the season, winning 54-37.
KPZ Week 8 (G): Washburn Rual 54, Derby 37
Elijah Brooks sets all-time scoring record at Topeka West
Elijah Brooks sets all-time scoring record at Topeka West