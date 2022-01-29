Three arrested in Topeka narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are behind bars after a narcotics search conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities.

The Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force conducted the search Friday in the 600 block of SE Lafayette St. Officers uncovered meth, marijuana, and a firearm from the residence.

Justin Iott-Still, 29, Brandon Corber, 31, and Raven Zimmerman, 22, were all arrested for child endangerment and various drug possession/distribution charges. Iott-Still was also booked for use of a communication facility in commission of a drug felony, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, and violating the offender registration act.

