Advertisement

Three arrested in Topeka narcotics search

Brandon Corber, Justin Iott-Still, Raven Zimmerman
Brandon Corber, Justin Iott-Still, Raven Zimmerman(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 7:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people are behind bars after a narcotics search conducted by Shawnee Co. authorities.

The Topeka Police Dept. Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force conducted the search Friday in the 600 block of SE Lafayette St. Officers uncovered meth, marijuana, and a firearm from the residence.

Justin Iott-Still, 29, Brandon Corber, 31, and Raven Zimmerman, 22, were all arrested for child endangerment and various drug possession/distribution charges. Iott-Still was also booked for use of a communication facility in commission of a drug felony, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon, and violating the offender registration act.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chengzhu Lu (left), Xue Bai (middle), and Hong Gao (right).
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified
JCPD was called to the 600 BLK of W Vine St. to find two people dead from apparent gunshot...
Victims in Junction City double homicide identified
FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas
Jacqie Spradling arrives with her legal team for a 2020 disciplinary hearing into alleged...
Former Shawnee Co. ADA facing disbarment
Evelyn, 3, has bee in the PICU for a month fighting COVID. The virus has caused permanent...
“We thought she was going to die:” Family shares 3-year-old’s fight against COVID

Latest News

Boone and Bounty located at 401 South Palmberg in Meriden, Kansas
New business in Meriden connects ice cream, home goods and history
Kansas Supreme Court takes no action against former judge
FILE
Kansas only halfway through Omicron surge as doctors warn of staffing shortages
Britt Reid
Britt Reid’s DUI trial date postponed until September