‘This shouldn’t happen in the United States:’ Transportation secretary Buttigieg speaks in KCK hours after Pittsburgh bridge collapse

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - An early morning bridge collapse in Pittsburg injuring more than 10 people is putting the spotlight on infrastructure throughout the country, including the metro.

On a scheduled visit to Kansas City, Kansas Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said, “it is a very blunt reminder,” of the reason to invest in American roads and bridges.

“The bottom line is this shouldn’t happen in the United States of America,” he said when asked about his message to those injured. “We are seeing before our eyes in very blunt terms, what the cost could be of disinvestment in our bridges.”

Under the new infrastructure bill, Kansas is set to receive around $4 billion while Missouri should get around $8 Billion.

“The stakes have never been higher to deliver,” said Kansas Secretary of Transportation Julie Lorenz. “We know this type of funding doesn’t come around often and we owe it to ourselves and future generations to invest wisely.”

Friday afternoon’s news conference took place along the Kansas River with both the Rock Island and Cesar E. Chavez bridges as a backdrop.

Democratic Representative Sharice Davids of the Kansas 3rd District said the Cesar E. Chavez bridge is working overtime while other bridges are closed. She added future plans for the Rock Island Bridge to move outside typical transportation.

“This is going to bring even more of that life and culture and vibrancy… to our cross-state connection that we’ve got,” Davids said.

As of Friday, communities can apply for the available $1.5 Billion in RAISE grants. The funds are coming from the recently-enacted infrastructure law.

“The acronyms keep changing, but the mission remains the same and the resources are greater than ever and so will be the jobs,” said Buttigieg referencing the union workers in the crowd.

Before leaving KCK on his first trip to the area as Secretary of Transportation, Buttigieg tasted the local cuisine with Representative Davids.

