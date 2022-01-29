The story of ‘Stone Cold Julie’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The crowd at Arrowhead was going crazy after the dramatic come from behind win against the Bills.

Everyone was feeling good and smiling, well almost everyone.

“I don’t need to tell anyone that was the best game in history, not just of Chiefs history but all history,” says Chief’s fan Julie Collins.

Last Sunday, Collins was front and center at Arrowhead as the Chiefs came back to beat the Buffalo Bills.

Those last thirteen seconds, I mean really it was just incredible. I think that moment everyone including myself were jumping around and celebrating,” says Collins.

The camera said otherwise.

Chiefs’ defensive lineman Chris Jones tweeted a picture of himself in the stands celebrating the Chiefs’ victory with a beer chug, but what caught the world’s attention, Collins in the bottom left-hand corner, looking less than thrilled.

i love you kc! pic.twitter.com/74ARn5eV7L — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 24, 2022

“He came jumping into our area and at that point I was a little worried about my safety because it got a little cramped and I swear that face was there for maybe a second,” says Collins.

A second was all it took for her face to go viral, and her new nickname to be created “Stone Cold Julie”.

“I smile yes, I do most of the time in fact,” says Collins.

It was later learned that Collins’ Michelob Ultra beer was spilled during the celebration.

So, to make it up to her the company is providing her with free beer and creating some shirts with her face on them for sale.

“My friends and I at Michelob Ultra would like to help you and your friends this week at the AFC Championship game celebrate in a big way,” says Chris Jones on Twitter.

Sorry for spilling your beer last Sunday @juliecollins64! I heard it's only worth it if you enjoy it, so@MichelobULTRA and I are gonna make it right. #StoneColdULTRAs pic.twitter.com/oDxo0PcN8o — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 28, 2022

“The story is really about the Chiefs it’s not about my silly face but the fact there are t-shirts for this great AFC Championship with my face on them, that’s amazing but let’s go get this win,” says Collins.

.@MichelobUltra This really is stone cold! Can’t wait to see @juliecollins64 and the Kingdom rocking this at Arrowhead Sunday! #StoneColdULTRAs https://t.co/iPIoO5xL6R — Chris Jones (@StoneColdJones) January 28, 2022

The Chiefs aren’t the only organization Collins is hoping succeeds, as a portion of the proceeds for the shirt sales will go to Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.

This money will help them with their mission of building homes for those in need throughout the Metro.

“I am truly inspired daily by the amount of people here in Kansas City that not only love their city but truly want to give back and want to make our communities the best place to live,” says Amber McWilliams the Development Coordinator at Habitat for Humanity of Kansas City.

Collins is going to be at the AFC Championship game, and she says she will be smiling all throughout.

“Thanks for being a loyal Chiefs fan, and please, please, please, I advise you, hold on to your beer,” says Jones.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.