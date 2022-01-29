Advertisement

Soccer mom with kids in car caught in hail of bullets at New Orleans playground

By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman is recovering after being caught in the crossfire with children in her car at a New Orleans playground.

The shooting happened near the Conrad Playground around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Mistletoe and Edinburgh Streets.

The 42-year-old soccer mom was in her vehicle near the playground when police say a group of individuals began shooting at each other.

When the shots rang out, the woman and several kids jumped out and ran. The woman sustained a bullet wound to her hand and was rushed to the hospital.

Sources told FOX 8 the woman was trying to make it to the Cuccia/Byrnes Playground several blocks away but somehow got lost and ended up in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Neighbors say it seemed like the gunshots would never end.

“It sounded like a third-world country,” a witness said.

Residents of the Hollygrove neighborhood are still in shock.

“It could have been close to a hundred [shots],” one neighbor said. “I mean, a lot of these people out here now are carrying automatic weapons.”

Soccer coach Kenny Farrell, who was at Cuccia/Byrnes, says the gunshots seemed to go on forever and he never imagined it was one of his soccer moms caught in the hail of bullets.

Police say they recovered over 60 shell casings from the scene.

“I heard a lot of gunshots and that’s normal for me in New Orleans. It’s not like my first time hearing that,” neighbor Milton Carson said.

Houses nearby were struck by bullets. Neighbors say they are living in fear because violence is everywhere.

“People are living in fear to just go to the grocery store,” a neighbor said. “You really just have to keep your head on a swivel and it shouldn’t be like that.”

“It’s just too close to home,” another neighbor, Melvin Bouis said. “Too close to home.”

Coach Farrell says he will now have to move the soccer program out of the area until they know it’s safe.

Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chengzhu Lu (left), Xue Bai (middle), and Hong Gao (right).
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified
JCPD was called to the 600 BLK of W Vine St. to find two people dead from apparent gunshot...
Victims in Junction City double homicide identified
FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas
Jimmy Landis
Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges
(FILE)
City Council in Kansas takes official stance on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports

Latest News

Maldonado-Passage was originally sentenced to 22 years in prison, but an appeals court ruled...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic resentenced to 21 years in prison
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds up his dog Babydog as he comes to the end of his State of...
Gov tells Bette Midler to kiss dog’s ‘hiney’ - and shows it
Boone and Bounty located at 401 South Palmberg in Meriden, Kansas
New business in Meriden connects ice cream, home goods and history
Prosecutors in the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers in George Floyd’s...
Defense: 3 officers at Floyd killing not trained adequately
Kansas Supreme Court takes no action against former judge