Iowa man detained after stepmother goes missing from Kansas nursing home

MORRIS CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The stepson of a woman who went missing from her healthcare facility on Friday afternoon has been detained after a statewide alert was issued.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says the Morris Co. Sheriff’s Office requested it issue a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman out of Council Grove on Friday night.

KBI requested Kansans be on the lookout for Hazel E. Casper, 85, who had last been seen around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28.

According to the Bureau, Casper was taken from her healthcare facility in Council Grove without authorization. The suspect was her stepson, Timothy Craker, 65.

Casper has several serious medical conditions and did not have her medication with her.

Casper was described as 5-feet, 7-inches, weighing in at about 145 pounds. She has white hair and blue eyes.

Craker was described as 5-feet, 11-inches, weighing in at about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The Sheriff’s Office reported Casper was located near Wellington on Friday evening, where Craker was also detained.

