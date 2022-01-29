Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Dems meet to discuss importance of upcoming elections

Shawnee County Democrats
Shawnee County Democrats(WIBW)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Democrats annual Bean Feed featured speakers in the party to share their plans for the state.

Shawnee Co. Democrats met in-person and virtually for this year’s bean feed on Kansas Day at the Gage Park Shelter next to the Topeka Zoo.

State Board of Education member Ann Mah (D) said she can’t think of a more important election than this year’s August and November elections.

Some of the issues on the ballots they want to fix are the redistricting map and anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment.

Mah said it’s events like these that get people together early in the year to prepare for what they want to see at the ballots.

“It’s just important to let people know what we’re up against this year so we can get organized early and get moving. We’re going to have to have a lot of voter registration this year and it’s really going to be an important year to turn out the vote. So getting people excited early in the year just helps later on.”

They held a silent auction and received donations at the entrance as well.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqie Spradling arrives with her legal team for a 2020 disciplinary hearing into alleged...
Former Shawnee Co. ADA facing disbarment
Brandon Corber, Justin Iott-Still, Raven Zimmerman
Three arrested in Topeka narcotics search
Evelyn, 3, has bee in the PICU for a month fighting COVID. The virus has caused permanent...
“We thought she was going to die:” Family shares 3-year-old’s fight against COVID
Hazel Casper, 85, was taken without authorization from a healthcare facility in Council Grove...
Iowa man detained after stepmother goes missing from Kansas nursing home
Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl after he shot her mother

Latest News

FILE - Tom Brady, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (AP)
Tom Brady set to retire after 22 seasons
FILE
‘This shouldn’t happen in the United States:’ Transportation secretary Buttigieg speaks in KCK hours after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tweets a photo of his celebration after the big win...
The story of ‘Stone Cold Julie’
generic
Feds Say: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion