Shawnee Co. Dems meet to discuss importance of upcoming elections

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Democrats annual Bean Feed featured speakers in the party to share their plans for the state.

Shawnee Co. Democrats met in-person and virtually for this year’s bean feed on Kansas Day at the Gage Park Shelter next to the Topeka Zoo.

State Board of Education member Ann Mah (D) said she can’t think of a more important election than this year’s August and November elections.

Some of the issues on the ballots they want to fix are the redistricting map and anti-abortion “Value Them Both” amendment.

Mah said it’s events like these that get people together early in the year to prepare for what they want to see at the ballots.

“It’s just important to let people know what we’re up against this year so we can get organized early and get moving. We’re going to have to have a lot of voter registration this year and it’s really going to be an important year to turn out the vote. So getting people excited early in the year just helps later on.”

They held a silent auction and received donations at the entrance as well.

