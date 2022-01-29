Senator urges Treasury Secretary to ensure broadband investments are used for intended purposes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has urged Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to reexamine a recently announced final rule to ensure broadband investment money is used for its intended purpose.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, raised concerns with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen about the recently-announced final rule for broadband infrastructure funding through the Coronavirus State and Local Recovery Funds.

Sen. Moran said he also urged Yellen to ensure broadband funding which focuses on unserved areas throughout the nation.

“As you know, the authority provided by Congress to Treasury to make investments in broadband infrastructure was born out of the challenges posed by the pandemic, when much of daily life was forced online and when consumers lacking internet access faced even greater economic and personal hardship,” Moran wrote in a letter to the Secretary. “Because of the importance of addressing these needs, we are profoundly disappointed that Treasury’s final rule lacks the proper guidance and constraints needed to ensure that federal funds are used efficiently and for their intended purpose. As history has demonstrated, absent such constraint, there remains a significant risk that taxpayer money will be wasted in areas where broadband infrastructure already exists and those without access to quality broadband service will not receive the full measure of needed assistance.”

The letter was also signed by Commerce Committee Ranking Member Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Commerce Subcommittee on Communications, Media and Broadband Ranking Member John Thune (R-S.D.) and Commerce Committee members Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), as well as Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Richard Burr (R-N.C.), and Susan Collins (R-Maine).

To read the full text of the letter, click HERE.

