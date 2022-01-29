Saturday night forecast: Great weekend continues with a sharp end in sight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tonight will be chilly in the mid 20s and tomorrow will again be nice, although a few degrees cooler than today. The Chiefs game looks like great weather for a victory! We hit 60 on Monday and then we are hit by a BIG cool down and a winter storm for the books Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

We will be a little cooler for Sunday, but still nice in the upper 40s in the east and low 50s towards the west. The warming trend continues through Monday with 60s all around in the afternoon. Enjoy it while we’ve got it though because February starts on Tuesday and it means business.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the 40s for highs gradually falling through the day. Rain is likely in the evening before we transition to a rain/snow mix and then make a full transition to snow late Tuesday evening. Expect all snow through the day on Wednesday with heavy snow at times. The latest data continues to show a band of heavy snow measuring 10+ inches. However, there is disagreement on where that heavy band will be. At this point, it could easily move to our south, north or even to our east. Confidence is increasing though in our snow chances and us seeing at least 3 inches in general so please stay up to date on the latest forecast.

Something else to be watching is the dangerous cold air that will come with the snow beginning Tuesday night with lows in the teens. Highs on Wednesday won’t be much higher with afternoon temps likely in the teens and maybe low 20s. Single digits will be common Wednesday night and we can expect teens for highs on Thursday before temperatures fall below zero Thursday night and Friday morning.

Wind chills will be major concern with morning wind chills easily 10 to 15 degrees below zero Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Wind chills during the afternoon Wednesday and Thursday aren’t looking much better in the single digits near zero.

Enjoy the next two days because it goes downhill quickly next week. (WIBW)

Taking Action:

Weather during the Chiefs game looks great for January. 40s through the day cooling to the 30s Sunday evening. Sunny skies all around. The details surrounding next week’s winter storm chances are not completely nailed down just yet as things could still change. The heaviest snowfall totals could be as high as one foot, however that heavy snow band could still easily move to our south, north or east. What is certain is that we will see some precipitation beginning with rain before transitioning to snow. At least a couple inches are likely at this point. The extreme cold air is also something certain. Wind chills may fall as low as 20 degrees below zero in some areas on Wednesday and Thursday mornings and be close to zero degrees during the afternoons. Be sure and bundle up and prepare as needed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.