Saturday forecast: Warm end to January then cold and snowy start to February

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today kicks off a stretch of great weather for Northeast Kansas as highs this afternoon climb into the 50s and maybe some 60s. We stay in the 50s through the weekend then break 60 on Monday before we end January and move into February. February 1st is Tuesday and we will see some drastic changes in our weather with temperatures in the teens and single digits and a possible winter storm Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Today: Sunny with an increased fire danger. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds becoming west at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts could be as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

In addition to today being warm and a bit breezy under sunny skies, relative humidity values will be in the 20%-30% range this afternoon, especially west of Highway 75 into Central and North Central Kansas. There is an increased fire danger for today so be careful not to accidentally start any fires that could quickly grow into something larger and dangerous.

We will be a little cooler for Sunday, but still nice in the upper 40s in the east and low 50s towards the west. Great weather for a Chiefs victory! Monday gets even warmer with highs in the 60s. Enjoy this weekend because February is arrives on Tuesday and it’s bringing back winter.

Tuesday will be cooler with temperatures in the 40s for highs gradually falling through the day. Rain is likely in the evening before we transition to a rain/snow mix and then make a full transition to snow before midnight Tuesday into Wednesday. All snow through the day on Wednesday and at times it will be heavy. Right now (and expect this to change!) models are indicating that we could see several inches of snowfall. One shows we could see upwards of a foot of snow and another shows 4 inches. There is still uncertainty in the track of this storm. The heaviest snow could still go to our north or to our south.

One thing that we are certain of is the cold air moving in with the snow. Temperatures will drop below freezing for several days with highs in the teens and lows below zero. Dangerous wind chills will also be a concern during this cold period.

Taking Action:

Enjoy the weekend weather (Monday as well) because an arctic plunge of temperatures are expected starting on Wednesday. Looks to be another great weather day for the Chiefs game on Sunday for the AFC Championship at 2pm (mid to possibly upper 40s for the high). While there remains a great deal of uncertainty there are indications of a winter storm next week. Way too early for specifics but there is a possibility of accumulating snow to begin February. Check back daily for updates and remember if you see anything on social media when it comes to snowfall totals, it’s either a computer model (which is not a forecast) or false information. There will be no official snowfall totals on this storm system until Sunday at the earliest but probably not even until Monday if the snow doesn’t begin until Tuesday night.

