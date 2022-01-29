One arrested after Friday morning chase through North Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was arrested after leading law enforcement on a chase through North Lawrence on Friday morning.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Lawrence Police officer spotted a suspect in an ongoing investigation near Third and Michigan St. The officer attempted to stop the suspect, however, the driver failed to stop.

A deputy then saw the suspect continue driving in a reckless manner in North Lawrence, including driving in the wrong lane.

Due to the threat, the driver posed to others on the road, deputies successfully attempted a tactical vehicle intervention in the 1100 block of N. Third St. near the Turnpike toll station.

The driver was arrested and turned over to LPD.

Driver arrested after deputy uses maneuver to end vehicle pursuit Thursday morning in North Lawrence.

