Kansas Supreme Court takes no action against former judge

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court said Friday it would take no further action against a former county judge who sent nude photos of himself to a online site of swingers.

The court accepted a disciplinary panel’s ruling that former Russell County Magistrate Judge Marty Clark violated rules of judicial conduct by sharing the photos.

But the justices said they would take no further action because Clark resigned from the bench in May, The Kansas City Star reported.

In March, the Kansas Commission on Judicial Conduct found Clark violated judicial ethical standards when he shared the photos of himself with another couple on “Club Foreplay” and sent “salacious” text messages to the wife in the couple discussing having sex in his chambers.

Justice Caleb Stegall did not dispute the commission’s finding but argued that while Clark’s behavior was “embarrassing, foolish, and grossly immoral, it was not a violation of any of our rules governing judicial conduct.”

