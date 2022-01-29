Advertisement

Kansas man charged with threatening Biden

FILE
FILE
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Kansas man who traveled to Washington was charged with threatening President Joe Biden, according to a court filing.

Scott Merryman phoned police in Independence, Kansas, on Tuesday and told them that he was going to the nation’s capital to see the president.

In a telephone interview with a U.S. Secret Service agent on Wednesday, Merryman said that God told him to go to Washington to cut off “the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation,” the filing states.

Merryman denied in the interview that Biden was the serpent, though in a Facebook post he identified the president as the “AntiChrist” and said “he will suffer a fatal head wound.” Merryman added, “I’ll deal that blow in Christ’s name.”

A separate Secret Service agent located Merryman at the parking lot of a Cracker Barrel restaurant in Hagerstown, Maryland. The agent searched Merryman and found three rounds of ammunition and a spotting scope, but no gun or other weapons, according to the court document.

On Thursday, Merryman called the White House switch board and threatened Biden.

The criminal complaint calling for his arrest on the federal charges was filed Friday.

