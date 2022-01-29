Junction City Municipal Court handles possible COVID outbreak

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (JC Post) - Junction City Municipal Court Judge Michael McKone said Friday that in recent days there have been at least two people that have entered the Municipal Court main courtroom indicating that they had been exposed to COVID-19 and should have been quarantined.

“My concern is that when people do that they place the health and safety of the other patrons and the other clients, potential defendants who are in court at risk. We need to stop that!”

McKone confirmed that there is now a sign on the front door of the Municipal Court that says if you have COVID or any other related incident do not enter the building. Instead, call the Court and proceedings will be extended.

“We will not come after you with a warrant if you make contact with us.”

You may be asked in the future to provide some type of proof of your illness, whether it is COVID or not. The telephone number to call is 785-762-4666. If you are unsuccessful at reaching the Municipal Court call again.

McKone noted that officials are considering the possibility of holding those that violate the policy in contempt of court.

“It’s the last thing we want to do. We don’t want to do that. "

The judge added that they want everybody to remain safe until the pandemic is over.

McKone made it clear this applies only to Municipal Court, and is not a District Court action.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.