Advertisement

Feds Say: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) - A woman who once lived in Kansas has been arrested after federal prosecutors charged her with joining the Islamic State group and leading an all-female battalion of AK-47 wielding militants. The U.S. Attorney in Alexandria, Virginia, announced Saturday that 42-year-old Allison Fluke-Ekren has been charged with providing material support to a terrorist organization.

Prosecutors say Fluke-Ekren wanted to recruit operatives to attack a college campus in the U.S. and discussed a terrorist attack on a shopping mall. An FBI affidavit also alleges that Fluke-Ekren became leader of an Islamic State unit called “Khatiba Nusaybah” in the Syrian city of Raqqa in late 2016. The all-female unit was trained in the use of AK-47 rifles, grenades, and suicide belts.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqie Spradling arrives with her legal team for a 2020 disciplinary hearing into alleged...
Former Shawnee Co. ADA facing disbarment
Brandon Corber, Justin Iott-Still, Raven Zimmerman
Three arrested in Topeka narcotics search
Evelyn, 3, has bee in the PICU for a month fighting COVID. The virus has caused permanent...
“We thought she was going to die:” Family shares 3-year-old’s fight against COVID
Hazel Casper, 85, was taken without authorization from a healthcare facility in Council Grove...
Iowa man detained after stepmother goes missing from Kansas nursing home
Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl after he shot her mother

Latest News

FILE - The U.S. Courthouse is seen in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021. A woman who...
Feds: Kansas woman led all-female Islamic State battalion
FILE
‘This shouldn’t happen in the United States:’ Transportation secretary Buttigieg speaks in KCK hours after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tweets a photo of his celebration after the big win...
The story of ‘Stone Cold Julie’
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Winter storm lashes East Coast with deep snow, high winds
A mailman was seen braving strong winds and heavy snowy during a nor'easter in Rhode Island....
Mailman braves strong winds, snow in Rhode Island