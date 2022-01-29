Elijah Brooks sets all-time scoring record at Topeka West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West senior Elijah Brooks put up 33 points in a win over Seaman Friday, bringing his career total to 1,251 — the most in school history.

He surpasses Luke Dwyer, who tallied 1,235 points and graduated in 2000.

Brooks scored 43 on Tuesday in an overtime win over Junction City, setting a single-game school scoring record.

The Chargers still have seven regular season games remaining.

Topeka West (12-1) will play at Washburn Rural on Tuesday.

