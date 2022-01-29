College GameDay comes to Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s College GameDay at Allen Fieldhouse for the KU and Kentucky game and fans were ready to show ESPN how loud Allen Fieldhouse can get.

“I think you’re going to need a pair of headphones because the noise is defining,” said a KU student.

“It’s always loud no matter who comes to town it’s always packed and fans always show up, it’s just a great atmosphere.”

Fans say when you step into the home of KU basketball, it’s unlike any other college basketball experience.

“Allen field house is electric,” said KU freshman, Leif Campbell.

A member of the KU band says they don’t have to work very hard to get the crowd pumped, fans do a great job doing that on their own.

“Being in the band it’s so fun to pump up the crowd with our songs. Everyone is always so loud and every time we score a point or whatever it is, we just bring the energy every time and that’s what makes this place so special,” said Campbell.

One fan says they were excited when they heard College GameDay was coming to Lawrence.

“You just never think of little ol’ Kansas being like this place to go, but just having them come here just shows how good we are at basketball and as a school and it just really hypes up everyone as always here,” said Junior Oscar Haro.

