Advertisement

College GameDay comes to Lawrence

It’s College GameDay at Allen Fieldhouse for the KU and Kentucky game and fans were ready to...
It’s College GameDay at Allen Fieldhouse for the KU and Kentucky game and fans were ready to show ESPN how loud Allen Fieldhouse can get.(Reina Flores)
By Reina Flores
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) -It’s College GameDay at Allen Fieldhouse for the KU and Kentucky game and fans were ready to show ESPN how loud Allen Fieldhouse can get.

“I think you’re going to need a pair of headphones because the noise is defining,” said a KU student.

“It’s always loud no matter who comes to town it’s always packed and fans always show up, it’s just a great atmosphere.”

Fans say when you step into the home of KU basketball, it’s unlike any other college basketball experience.

“Allen field house is electric,” said KU freshman, Leif Campbell.

A member of the KU band says they don’t have to work very hard to get the crowd pumped, fans do a great job doing that on their own.

“Being in the band it’s so fun to pump up the crowd with our songs. Everyone is always so loud and every time we score a point or whatever it is, we just bring the energy every time and that’s what makes this place so special,” said Campbell.

One fan says they were excited when they heard College GameDay was coming to Lawrence.

“You just never think of little ol’ Kansas being like this place to go, but just having them come here just shows how good we are at basketball and as a school and it just really hypes up everyone as always here,” said Junior Oscar Haro.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqie Spradling arrives with her legal team for a 2020 disciplinary hearing into alleged...
Former Shawnee Co. ADA facing disbarment
Brandon Corber, Justin Iott-Still, Raven Zimmerman
Three arrested in Topeka narcotics search
Hazel Casper, 85, was taken without authorization from a healthcare facility in Council Grove...
Iowa man detained after stepmother goes missing from Kansas nursing home
Evelyn, 3, has bee in the PICU for a month fighting COVID. The virus has caused permanent...
“We thought she was going to die:” Family shares 3-year-old’s fight against COVID
Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl after he shot her mother

Latest News

Shawnee County Democrats
Shawnee Co. Dems meet to discuss importance of upcoming elections
FILE - Tom Brady, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (AP)
Tom Brady set to retire after 22 seasons
FILE
‘This shouldn’t happen in the United States:’ Transportation secretary Buttigieg speaks in KCK hours after Pittsburgh bridge collapse
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones tweets a photo of his celebration after the big win...
The story of ‘Stone Cold Julie’