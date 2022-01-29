Advertisement

Child playing with lighter starts central Topeka house fire

FILE
FILE(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A child playing with a lighter caused a house fire at a central Topeka home on Friday afternoon.

The Topeka Fire Department says crews responded to reports of a structure fire around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, at 1272 SW Garfield Ave.

Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with a good amount of smoke coming from the back. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the outside of the home.

TFD said residents of the home were able to get themselves out of the building before they arrived and remained unharmed.

After a preliminary investigation, TFD said the fire was found to be incendiary in nature and started when a child was playing with a lighter.

The damage of the fire was found to be around $5,000, all of which was associated with structural loss.

American Medical Response, Evergy and Kansas Gas Service assisted with the incident.

