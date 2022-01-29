Britt Reid’s DUI trial date postponed until September

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid will not go to trial on a felony driving while intoxicated charge until at least September.

Reid was scheduled to go to trial April 18 but a Jackson County judge on Friday delayed the trial until Sept. 26. The decision came after a brief virtual hearing that included discussion about whether expert witnesses and toxicology reports would be available, The Kansas City Star reported.

Reid, the son of Chiefs Coach Andy Reid, pleaded not guilty in June to driving while intoxicated causing serious physical injury.

Police said Reid hit two stopped cars on an Interstate 435 entrance ramp near Arrowhead Stadium on Feb. 4, 2021. A 5-year-old girl in one of the cars, Ariel Young, suffered a traumatic brain injury.

Reid, the Chiefs former linebackers coach, was placed on administrative leave after the crash and his contract was allowed to expire.

