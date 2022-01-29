Advertisement

$426 million Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in California

Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.
Someone is holding the winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket after Friday night's drawing.(Mega Millions via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Mega Millions ticket in Southern California is the lucky winner of the $426 million jackpot prize.

The California State Lottery says a single ticket sold at a Chevron gas station in the Woodlands Hills section of Los Angeles matched all six numbers drawn Friday night.

The winner is yet to be known and lottery officials say the ticket holder has one year to come forward.

The winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacqie Spradling arrives with her legal team for a 2020 disciplinary hearing into alleged...
Former Shawnee Co. ADA facing disbarment
Brandon Corber, Justin Iott-Still, Raven Zimmerman
Three arrested in Topeka narcotics search
Evelyn, 3, has bee in the PICU for a month fighting COVID. The virus has caused permanent...
“We thought she was going to die:” Family shares 3-year-old’s fight against COVID
Hazel Casper, 85, was taken without authorization from a healthcare facility in Council Grove...
Iowa man detained after stepmother goes missing from Kansas nursing home
Jaryl Wilson was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for aggravated battery.
Topeka man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of 15-year-old girl after he shot her mother

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) watches the sideline during a NFL divisional...
Report: Tom Brady to retire after 22 seasons
FILE - Tom Brady, as Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback (AP)
Tom Brady set to retire after 22 seasons
Apperley has also been offered a total of 1.5 million dollars in scholarships from various...
La. high school student gets accepted into 37 colleges
FILE
‘This shouldn’t happen in the United States:’ Transportation secretary Buttigieg speaks in KCK hours after Pittsburgh bridge collapse