YWCA reminds survivors of services following Shawnee Co. human trafficking sting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - YWCA NE Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker is encouraged by the Kaw Valley Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force’s sting operation putting three individuals behind bars.

Shawnee County authorities have identified the three people arrested in a human trafficking sting. Chengzhu Lu, Xue Bai, And Hong Gao were each arrested for selling sexual relations and promoting the sale of sexual relations. Their day in court is set for April 27th.

“I hope that when the community stops and thinks about this kind of thing happening in our community that they understand that not all human trafficking is happening with folks that are working in massage parlors or working in kind of the retail area. That this is happening with folks who are from our community who are a part of our community and who are the most vulnerable folks in our community,” she said.

The KVHTTF executed search warrants Wednesday after more than a year of investigating six Topeka massage and spa businesses.

“That’s where we know we can go and we can find buyers and if we want to talk about the problem of human trafficking what we really need to be having conversations about what we really need to be discussing is what are we doing to prosecute buyers and what are we doing to eliminate that need because you have to think about human trafficking as the next biggest thing after drugs.”

District Attorney Mike Kagay said five victims were identified and are receiving services.

“This is just speaking personally, you know, I feel like that is an area that could be regulated, and if it’s regulated just like other types of businesses, we could probably eliminate this happening in our community,” said Marker.

The YWCA NE Kansas division is one of the places they may be.

Marker said there’s been an increase in people coming into their Day Center since it opened in 2020.

“That person can be put out many times and so this is a very profitable business,” she said. “This is a part of the economy of the United States and it’s a part of the economy we don’t like to talk about.”

Marker said they served 37 individuals either victims of or are vulnerable to human trafficking in December last year.

“There has to be more work done on a national level and at a local level to make sure that we are focusing on the buyers.”

The YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment provides free and confidential services to victims of human trafficking. There is also a Human Trafficking Coalition they work alongside with featuring agencies in the community helping with resources and having conversations every month about what to do to reduce the amount of it happening here.

She said there’s probably more trafficking happening in Shawnee Co. with it being a more urban and populated county compared to the others they serve which are Brown, Jackson, and Wabaunsee.

“Based on focus groups that we have had with clients that we served, human trafficking is not even a term that is in their vocabulary,” said Marker. “They may say that they have to sell themselves just to survive or that they thought they had a boyfriend or a girlfriend who then required them to perform sex acts.”

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information about the locations or investigations should contact the Human Trafficking Hotline at 785-251-4TIP.

