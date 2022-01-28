Washburn University honors legacy of Mister Rogers with sweater drive

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will honor the legacy of Mister Fred Rogers in February with a sweater drive.

During the month of February, Washburn University says it has teamed up with local public television station KTWU to host the 2022 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive.

The drive is meant to honor the legacy of Fred Rogers by collecting new and gently used sweaters, coats, cold-weather gear and blankets - especially children’s and teen’s items.

Washburn said 2022 drop-zone locations are as follows:

Outdoor Bins KTWU - 19th and Jewell Washburn University Campus - Fire Station #11 - 2000 NW Lower Silver Lake Rd. Fire Station #7 - 1215 SW Oakley Ave. Fire Station #9 - 2447 SE 29th st. Fire Station #8 - 2700 SW Fairlawn Rd. Fire Station #12 - 2101 SW Urish Rd.

Indoor Bins BONKERS - 5515 SW 21st St.



