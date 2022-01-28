Vassar man behind bars after meth found in vehicle

OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Vassar man is behind bars after deputies found meth in the vehicle he was driving on Friday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies stopped a vehicle at the intersection of K-68 and K-268 Highways for a violation.

During the stop, deputies said they found methamphetamine.

The driver, Bradley Tevis, 42, of Vassar, was arrested and booked into the Osage Co. Jail for possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

