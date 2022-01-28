USD 501 held graduation ceremony for ‘mid-year’ seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools, USD 501, honored its seniors getting their diplomas early.

Topeka West High School hosted its mid-year graduation ceremony Thursday morning, Jan. 27.

This mid-year graduating class had a total of 46 students with 7 of them at Thursday’s ceremony.

These graduates experienced school online due to the pandemic, so 13 NEWS asked 2 students them what online school was like.

“I am excited, I’m happy I finally made it, because at one point I did not think I was going to,” said Zion Pewamo, Topeka West graduate. “I really struggled with online classes and so, I didn’t do good with those, but I finished it.”

”I took pre-calculus and physics, and I got an A in pre-calculus,” said Zander Dougan, Topeka West graduate. “Learning through a screen isn’t easy, but it is doable if you apply yourself.”

Highland Park High School and Topeka High School had ceremonies as well.

