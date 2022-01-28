Advertisement

Two arrested in TPD narcotics search

Ian Hudson, Kyonna Jones
Ian Hudson, Kyonna Jones(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities arrested two people Thursday in a narcotics investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says their Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Sage St. Their search turned up meth, cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm.

Ian Hudson, 33, and Kyonna Jones, 27, were both arrested for the possession and intent to distribute those drugs within 1,000 ft. of a school, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated child endangerment. Hudson was also booked for domestic battery.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Shawnee County Sheriff's Office badge
Multiple human trafficking suspects taken into custody after warrants served at six Shawnee Co. spas
Chengzhu Lu (left), Xue Bai (middle), and Hong Gao (right).
Three arrested in Shawnee Co. spa human trafficking sting identified
Jimmy Landis
Man who left daughter paralyzed in Father’s Day drunk driving crash pleads guilty to all charges
Sen. Mark Steffen, R-Hutchinson, appears after a committee hearing Wednesday at the Statehouse...
Kansas senator under investigation after prescribing ivermectin for COVID-19, seeks legal cover
(FILE)
City Council in Kansas takes official stance on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports

Latest News

Evelyn, 3, has bee in the PICU for a month fighting COVID. The virus has caused permanent...
Family shares 3-year-old's fight against COVID
YWCA reminds survivors of services following Shawnee Co. human trafficking sting
YWCA reminds survivors of services following Shawnee Co. human trafficking sting
Trial date set in civil lawsuit against Topeka Police officer in man’s arrest
YWCA NE Kansas CEO Kathleen Marker.
YWCA reminds survivors of services following Shawnee Co. human trafficking sting