Two arrested in TPD narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. authorities arrested two people Thursday in a narcotics investigation.

The Topeka Police Department says their Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1700 block of SE Sage St. Their search turned up meth, cocaine, marijuana, and a firearm.

Ian Hudson, 33, and Kyonna Jones, 27, were both arrested for the possession and intent to distribute those drugs within 1,000 ft. of a school, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and aggravated child endangerment. Hudson was also booked for domestic battery.

